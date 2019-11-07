Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The USGS reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake outside of Columbia shortly after 3:45 a.m.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered about 1.7 miles east of Cayce, South Carolina and about 2.6 miles south, southwest of Columbia.
At this time, the USGS page measuring the quake doesn't show any reports of damage.
The quake originated close to the surface, registering less than a half mile down.
