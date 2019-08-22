MOUNT MITCHELL, NC (FOX Carolina) – Yancey County Emergency Management Director Jeff Howell said "minor injuries" were reported after a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon.
Howell said the plane was located around 2:30 p.m.
The plane went down near Mount Mitchell State Park.
The NTSB said they have been contacted and are gathering information about the situation.
