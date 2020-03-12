ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA (FOX Carolina) - Minor League Baseball has chosen to delay the start of the 2020 championship season as new developments surrounding the novel coronavirus continue to unfold.
The league said in a statement that they will continue to monitor the situation and planned on announcing more information about the 2020 season later.
Full statement follows:
“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”
The delay affects two teams in our area: the Greenville Drive and the Asheville Tourists.
