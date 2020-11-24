SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Miracle Hill Ministries is frying up 600 turkeys today to feed thousands of people who would otherwise go without this Thanksgiving.
The 14th Annual Turkey Dry kicked off when the first bird hit the oil at 6:30 a.m. About a dozen "fry guys" dropped the donated turkeys into 55 fryers to cook for about 45 minutes each.
The turkeys will go to feed 2,500 people in the Miracle Hill Ministries shelters, as well as throughout the community.
This year's drop looked a little different. Volunteers were not allowed because of COVID-19, said spokesperson Sandy Furnell. There also will be limited staff to hand out meals on Thursday.
Furnell said people can still contribute by donating items listed here.
