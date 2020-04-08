GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Miracle Hill Ministries said Wednesday they have partnered with local health systems, governments and other community partners to open quarantine space at Greenville Rescue Mission for the area’s homeless population.
“Providing compassionate care is especially critical for those in our community who are the most vulnerable among us – individuals experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered,” said Ryan Duerk, President/CEO of Miracle Hill Ministries, in a news release. “This is a short term solution to a problem that will be addressed by the creation of an external shelter and medical surge sites. Until that time, Miracle Hill will lovingly serve in this capacity while utilizing the cooperative efforts of all partners in this initiative.”
The quarantine space is located in the gymnasium at Greenville Rescue Mission, which has been outfitted with cots and supplies. The space can house several dozen people who have tested positive for the virus or who are exhibiting possible symptoms.
Miracle Hill said Prisma Health will provide medical resources, and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will provide additional supplies.
Miracle Hill said the homeless are considered at greater risk of infection because of their limited resources, lack of adequate housing and compromised health. Having supplemental quarantine spaces like the space at the Mission will help hospitals avoid being overwhelmed during the crisis and ensure that their beds and essential equipment are limited to those with the greatest need.
