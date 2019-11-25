PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Central Police are searching for the owner of an abandoned Jeep, that was found deep in some brush, according to a social media post.
Whoever abandoned the vehicle, took the keys with them, police say.
Central Police say if you know who the vehicle belongs to, please reach out to them.
MORE NEWS - Deputies asking public's help in locating missing 16-year-old out of Haywood County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.