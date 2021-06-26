COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Miss South Carolina 2021 was crowned on Saturday night following the competition at Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC.
The new Miss South Carolina is 19-year-old Julia Herrin from Bluffton, SC. Herrin attends Auburn University and preformed Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement on piano for her talent. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and a chance to compete in the Miss America competition in December 2021, according to officials.
The following competitors were the runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina, according to officials.
- First runner up: Miss Spartanburg, Lindsey Burrell
- Second runner up: Miss Clemson, Anna Newton
- Third runner up: Miss River City, Tori Sizemore
- Fourth runner up: Miss Midlands, Emily Wakeman
The following competitors rounded out the top 10.
- Miss Capital City, Madison Coffman
- Miss Charleston, Christina Grace Harding
- Miss Gamecock, Callie Farrell
- Miss Greater Greer, Jada Samuel
- Miss Hub City, Jill Dudley
The following competitors were semifinalists in the top 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.