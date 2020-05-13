COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) After thoughtful consideration amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Directors for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization announced that Miss South Carolina will be postponed until next year.
The decision was unanimous in support of the guidelines announced by the Miss America Organization.
Both the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Teen Competitions will be postponed until June 2021.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our candidates, their families, our competition volunteers, production team members and our South Carolina Princesses and Princes. We had already delayed the state competitions until August 1st but feel it is best to wait until next year so we are aligned with the plans of our national organization,” said Erin Gambrell, Chairman of the Board for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.
The reigning Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols, and current Miss South Carolina Teen Kellan Fenegan will continue to hold their roles until June of next year.
Organization leaders say current title holders in both Miss and Teen competitions will retain their local titles and be permitted to compete in their respective categories regardless of their age at the time of the next Competition Week.
The Miss America Organization is also modifying regular age and eligibility requirements for local titleholders throughout the nation.
“Our local candidates are the heart and soul of this organization, and we have been pleased with their overall reactions to this change. This gives them more time to work on their social impact initiatives, make appearances in their communities and prepare for next year’s competitions, noted Ashley Byrd, President/Co-Executive Director of the Board, who added that "the organization’s Miss South Carolina Princess and Prince mentoring program will remain intact, with these young supporters of our candidates remaining connected to their current titleholders."
Come next Miss South Carolina competition, the winner will receive a $60,000 college scholarship - the largest in the nation. The next Miss South Carolina Teen will earn $10,000 for a scholarship.
