George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.” Gianna Floyd's video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit. She said, “I want to play with him., have fun, go on a plane ride.” Hers was the first of four victim impact statements expected at the sentencing.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
