Gavin "Shaggy" Terry

Asheville police are asking for help finding missing teen Gavin "Shaggy" Terry who was reported missing from Eliada Home on June 16. 

 Source: Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 15-year-old who was missing out of Asheville has been safely located, police say. 

Police were requesting the public's assistance to locate missing juvenile, Gavin "Shaggy" Terry. Gavin was reported missing from Eliada Home on June 16. 

As of June 28, police released that he had been safely located. 

