ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 15-year-old who was missing out of Asheville has been safely located, police say.
Police were requesting the public's assistance to locate missing juvenile, Gavin "Shaggy" Terry. Gavin was reported missing from Eliada Home on June 16.
As of June 28, police released that he had been safely located.
