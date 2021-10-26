FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A couple in Fountain Inn said they found their 100 pound giant tortious safe after he went missing Monday.
Owner Tammy Chandler says her pet tortoise, Freedom, is 25-years-old and went missing on Stockton Road.
Chandler mentioned that if the temperature drops below 50 degrees, it could kill Freedom.
MORE NEWS: Clemson eases up on mask requirements as Covid rates remain low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.