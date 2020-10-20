SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina learned that a 12-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning has been found.
Deputies with the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office said Beatrice Kizmyte was last seen Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Candor Place in Simpsonville.
Beatrice is 5’2” tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white shoes and grey leggings but her shirt description is unknown.
FOX Carolina crews were told that Kizmyte was found safe.
