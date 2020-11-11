ELLENBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old boy has been safely located.
Deputies said Dylan Leonard Conley is 5’10” tall, weighs, 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. The boy was last seen wearing a black hoodie or blue puffy jacket and black pants.
The boy was last seen walking on Cub Creek Road in Ellenboro Wednesday morning.
In an update on Wednesday at 7:48 p.m., deputies said Conley had been located and is safe.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.