GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff's Office says a 4-year-old boy that went missing at a popular park has been located with his biological father.
According to dispatch, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a call came in for a child that went missing at the Herdklotz Park located on Beverley Road.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis says the missing child, 4-year-old Felipe Joseph Roman, was following his step-dad, and a smaller child. When the pair turned around, Felipe was gone.
The sheriff says Felipe was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. He has blonde hair and a braid down his back.
Sheriff Lewis mentioned that with the time limit, deputies' initial arrival to the scene, and Felipe being only 4-year-old, he should not be very far.
The FBI, K-9 units, drones and helicopters are all on scene helping with the search for Felipe.
In an update just before 10 p.m., Sheriff Hobart Lewis says Felipe was found safe with his biological father several hours away.
Sheriff Lewis says Felipe's mother told deputies that her motherly intuition told her early on that Felipe's biological father had likely picked him up.
On Wednesday, deputies confirmed Felipe was found in Kingsport, TN.
Law enforcement made contact with the father while he was driving and told him to pull over at a police station. Deputies said a state trooper also "laid eyes on" the child around that same time.
No charges have been filed at this time. Investigators are still looking into what happened.
More news: Sheriff: Person of interest identified after woman was abducted from grocery store parking lot, sexually assaulted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.