JACKSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A 6-year-old North Carolina boy who went missing in Jacksonville, NC has been found safe, according to Jacksonville Public Safety.
Amari Gabriel Christiansen was found a block from his home, according to police.
From a preliminary interview with Christiansen, he told police he was hiding under a house and fell asleep, but came out because he was hungry.
He then walked up to a neighbor, who then told police.
Christiansen was checked by EMS as a precaution.
“The investigation is ongoing to determine Amari’s exact movements over the last 24 hours” said Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigative Services Deputy Chief.
“In the last 24 hours, more than 100 officers and public safety professionals from local, state and federal agencies have worked tirelessly to locate Amari Gabriel Christiansen,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety. “We are extremely grateful for their efforts that elated that there was a positive outcome in this case. The outpouring of support in our local community by groups, churches, volunteers, neighbors and others is a testament to the great citizens of this community. We truly are One City.”
Christiansen was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Grace Street area of Holiday City Mobile Park.
