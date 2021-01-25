Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have safely located a missing man after issuing an endangered person alert.
Deputies say 84-year-old William Roberts was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on Camelback Road near Furman University.
SLED has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Roberts.
The sheriff's office says Roberts drives a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with SC tag 158567W and had been seen traveling on Augusta and Field Street around 12:20 a.m.
SLED said Roberts was last spotted in Enoree, SC at 4:10 a.m. Monday at a Shell Gas Station off of Exit 38 along I-26.
Deputies tell us Roberts suffers from dementia. Anyone who comes in contact with him is asked to call 911 and to keep him in sight until law enforcement can arrive.
Roberts is 6'1" tall, 165 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing blue jeans.
At 5:48 p.m. on Monday, deputies said Mr. Roberts was located in Union and is safe.
