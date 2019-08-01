PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens police say they've got something precious, and if it's yours, they want you to come pick it up.
The department posted an image of the ring to their Facebook page on Thursday, saying it was found at Ace Hardware back in May.
Pickens police say if you think it's yours, describe the ring by messaging them on Facebook or by calling them at (864) 878-6366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.