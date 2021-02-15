ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says a missing Arden man with cognitive issues has been found safe. The NCDPS issued a Silver Alert for his disappearance late last week.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, Stephen Benjamin Clyburn was last seen around midnight on February 12 along Greenville Avenue in Arden. Deputies say that Clyburn was last seen wearing a gray jacket and may have a suit case in his possession.
Clyburn is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, seven inches and weighing around 190 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.
According to BCSO, Clyburn is believed to be operating a red 2011 Ford Taurus with a South Carolina License Plate reading HVZ-128.
The sheriff's office says that Clyburn could be heading towards Lancaster, South Carolina.
The sheriff's office reports Clyburn was found at a family members home.
