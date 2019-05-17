ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Friday asked for help tracking down a missing man who had not been seen since early April.
Brian Richard Wolf has been safely located as of Friday, Asheville police say.
MORE NEWS - Sanders makes 2 North Carolina stops during Southern swing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.