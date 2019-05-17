Brian Wolf

Brian Wolf (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Friday asked for help tracking down a missing man who had not been seen since early April.

Brian Richard Wolf has been safely located as of Friday, Asheville police say. 

MORE NEWS - Sanders makes 2 North Carolina stops during Southern swing

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.