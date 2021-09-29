Missing Moon

Missing dog named Moon.

 (Source: Moon's owner, Kate)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville owner has found her missing pup, Moon, who went missing Monday evening.

Moon is a boxer hound mix with big paws, long legs, a skinny body, and weighs roughly 20 pounds, according to her owner, Kate.

