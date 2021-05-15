SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they located John Dawkins, a previously missing endangered person
Deputies say that Dawkins is a 67-year-old man last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
According to deputies, the last time Dawkins fled a different facility was a few weeks ago, he was located by a grub hub driver two days later. The driver found Dawkins around 0.3 miles away from his last known location, according to deputies.
