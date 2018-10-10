GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a missing 80-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.
Deputies said Wanda Louise Robinson was last seen around 4:00 p.m. at a residence on Crossbill Drive in Simsponsville.
She was found around 9:30 Wednesday night.
