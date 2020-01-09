Laurel Park, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says a Silver Alert has been canceled after finding missing 88-year-old, Allen Blankinship.
Deputies say Blankinship is safe, but was transported to the emergency room to be checked out due to being outside in the cold for an extended period of time.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Blankinship disappeared on January 8. Deputies say "Al" was last seen around 6 p.m. at the Carolina Reserve of Laurel Park on Pisgah Drive.
Deputies say he is 5'9" tall weighing around 191 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit hat, blue jeans and tan shoes.
The sheriff's office says Blankinship has been known to travel on foot from the facility to downtown Hendersonville and Laurel Park areas to visit shops and restaurants.
