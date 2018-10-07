ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a missing man who was last seen on October 3 has now been found safe.
James Edward Ford II, 55, left his home on White Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and went for a walk according to his roommate. However, nobody heard from him for several days.
Deputies thanked everyone who helped spread the word and get James home.
