FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – A missing South Carolina plane was found at 12:45 p.m. Friday, officials released to media.
Search Crews from Macon and Jackson counties were attempting to track down an overdue plane that was traveling from Tennessee to South Carolina on Thursday, March 14th.
The plane departed from Knoxville, TN and was headed to Aiken, SC but never reached its destination. The plane was lost from radar just after 6 p.m.
Search teams found the wreckage around noon on Friday, March 15th.
The aircraft was located in a very rugged area of southern Jackson County in an area south of Whiteside Mountain.
The single engine aircraft only had one passenger aboard, the pilot, who did not survive.
The pilot was identified as Gary Huttleson of Aiken, South Carolina.
Recovery operations are now underway along with investigations into the cause of the incident, Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad announced.
