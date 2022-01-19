RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies confirmed that Lacy Victoria Bailey was found safe.
The Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating Bailey on January 21, 2022.
Lacy Victoria Bailey, 21, is 5-foot-2, has a light to medium build with green eyes and blonde/brown hair, according to the Office.
