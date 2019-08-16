RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office search for a missing woman has come to an end, officials say.
Deputies said they were searching for Brittney Michelle Shires, 25, who was last seen on Thursday, deputies said.
Rutherford County officials say Brittney Michelle Shires was connected to Steven Chad Womick, who is now in custody for arson and kidnapping charges.
RUTHERFORD, N.C (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies were seeking the public's assistance in locating …
Dispatch officials confirm as of Friday, Brittney had been safely located.
