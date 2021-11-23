WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they have located a missing Tamassee teen.
14-year-old Eric Lee Webber was reported missing by a family member around 8:17 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies said. The family member said Eric left his home on Dynamite Road Monday night by crawling out of a window. The family member did not know where Eric may be going.
We're told Eric has no scar marks or tattoos but he does have pierced ears.
Deputies reported him found just before 11 a.m. Tuesday
MORE NEWS: Driver in custody after leading deputies on chase down I-385 in Greenville Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.