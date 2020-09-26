WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) - For three years, three birthday's a Spartanburg family has been pleading with their community for answers in the mysterious disappearance of Robbie Turner.
She went missing back in 2017 from the street that she frequently walked with her dogs.
Saturday, her family celebrated her birthday and they have a passionate message for those who might have information.
Robbie went missing more than three years ago now and her family is just confident that someone in the area has answers about where she went
"We are begging you. We are compelling you to come forward and give this mother, this brother these sisters and the family some closure about this young woman," says one of her loved ones passionately.
A powerful message on a day that should have been a celebration with Robbie.
They sung Happy Birthday and her family passed out flyers to those who drive by and released these balloons to the sky for Robbie.
Her sister says, "I’m just praying with everything I have that we get closure. "
Her daughter says, "I try to keep going to school working so that it doesn’t get me down, but I definitely want someone to come with answers at this point. I just want to remember the good times with her and not be sad or gloomy."
Her daughter has started school and is working to become a nurse.
"I’m going back she would be so happy for me," says her daughter.
She hopes to make her mother proud and they are holding on to faith as they wait for answers.
"Exposure is what we need so hopefully be able to bring some closure," says their family pastor.
The family is hoping that you will share their story to raise awareness about the case.
They want someone who might have been living in the area then or are still living in the area to come forward with information. They are hoping that this information will lead to the answers they are hoping for so that they can have closure.
The Spartanburg City Police Department's cold case unit is investigating. Wellford Police began the investigation.
