ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police said they have located a missing woman who has been diagnosed with early dementia.
Police said Leslie Devereauz-Martinez was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the V-GO gas station on E. River Street. She was wearing a dark sweater, scarf, sandals and a green military-style backpack.
Devereauz-Martinez was with her dog, a black Jack Russell, at the time wearing a red coat, according to police.
Police reported Devereauz-Martinez as safe at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday.
