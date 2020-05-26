ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for Mission Health said they are following precautionary protocols after a small number of employees tested positive for coronavirus.
The hospital will also be notifying anyone who have been in contact with the employees.
Below is the full statement from Nancy Lindell, Mission Health spokesperson:
At Mission Health we continue to do everything we can to protect our colleagues so they may serve our patients and communities during this time of unparalleled stress on the health system and community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have learned that we have a small number of colleagues at Mission Hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. Upon learning this, we immediately activated precautionary protocols, including isolation of the impacted colleagues at home and implementation of precautions to ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors. We are in the process of testing impacted team members on the unit and conducting a deep clean in that space. We are following the guidance of the CDC and the health department on the notification of any individuals who may be at risk because of contact with the colleagues and are providing appropriate follow-up. At this time, given community spread, we are unable to determine if our colleagues acquired the virus within our facility or in the community.
Our efforts to protect our colleagues include a universal masking policy implemented in March requiring all staff in all areas to wear masks, including N95s, in line with CDC guidance. Additional infection prevention protocols in place include limiting entry into our facility so we can screen patients and staff as they enter, the designation of specific areas in our hospitals to care for COVID-19 patients and those awaiting results, and environmental cleaning and disinfection procedures.
We continue to work closely with state and local health departments and the CDC, and continue to monitor the situation closely.
Currently, North Carolina has seen 24,140 COVID-19 cases and 766 deaths.
