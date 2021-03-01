ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Mission Health hospitals announced their plan to relax visitation restrictions beginning March 2.
According to Mission Health, hospitals will now allow two visitors per inpatient during regular visitor hours. Hospitalized overnight patients may now have one visitor stay with them overnight. Outpatient surgery patients may have one visitor.
Mission Hospital ER will allow only one visitor with patients due to the high number of patients continuously being cared for.
ER patients at Angel Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Highlands-Cashiers Hospital, Mission Hospital McDowell, and Transylvania Regional Hospital may have two visitors with them, says Mission Health.
The health system mentioned that ther will be no change in policy regarding COVID-19 patients. Visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or for patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result.
