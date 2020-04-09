ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A small group of registered nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville held a public protest Thursday evening, according to a news release.
The group said they are protesting the "hospital’s ongoing lagging response to preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic at a time cases are skyrocketing in the state."
When our crew arrived at the campus, only two protesters could be seen.
We reached out to Mission Hospital for a statement on this protest and the preparedness concerns. This is the statement the hospital system sent in response:
Mission Health is doing everything it can to equip its patient care teams to provide safe, effective care to the people we serve, unwavering in our dedication despite the unique challenges presented by COVID-19. The National Nurses United is trying to use this crisis to advance its own interest—organizing more members.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission Health’s goal has been to protect our frontline clinicians and caregivers so they are able to continue to care for our patients and community. The pandemic has strained the worldwide supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, face shields, and gowns, a challenge that is not unique to Mission Health or any other hospital or health system in the United States. While Mission Health is doing everything in our power to secure additional supplies, and we are following CDC protocols for using and conserving PPE, the worldwide shortage is a reality that we are addressing with realistic, workable solutions. The steps we have taken include:
- Enacted universal masking for all of our employees
- Appointing a PPE Steward to oversee priority deployment of PPE effective for COVID-19 where and when it is needed most
- Creating strategically located PPE distribution centers across our campus to quickly deliver equipment
We also have taken steps to help protect the financial security of our front-line caregivers and their support colleagues, including a “pandemic pay continuation” policy even as other health care systems have announced layoffs.
In addition, we will provide cleaned hospital scrubs each shift for colleagues who care for COVID-19 patients to help prevent potentially carrying the virus home on clothing. Mission is also working with major hotel chains to provide housing for caregivers who provide care to COVID-19 patients and prefer not to go home to their loved ones after their shift.
The COVID-19 pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real. In this unparalleled crisis, everyone should stand together to support our nurses, and not spread misinformation and fear to advance other agendas.
MORE NEWS - NC Gov. puts limits on number of people allowed in stores at one time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.