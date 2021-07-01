ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, National Nurses United (NNU) said registered nurses at HCA's Mission Hospital have reached a historic agreement and will vote on a proposed settlement.
According to the NNU, the first collective bargaining contract with the hospital will be presented to the Mission RNs in membership meetings on Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2 for ratification.
“We are extremely pleased to have a tentative agreement that we believe will be a huge step forward for nurses, patients, and our entire community,” said nurse negotiator Sue Fischer, RN in a news release.
NNU said this group of RNs were able to negotiate a tentative pact in just nine months which "is a fairly record pace for a first contract, by national standards".
