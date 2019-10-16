COPIAH COUNTY, MS (FOX Carolina) - Mississippi state investigators have cancelled an AMBER Alert for two toddlers believed to be abducted by two adults.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says 1-year-old Zarie Wade and 3-year-old Dior Wade were last seen around 4:39 p.m. on October 16 in Copiah County, possibly traveling to Hinds County with two adults who abducted them.
The toddlers were believed to be with 28-year-old Teanna L. Dixon and 29-year-old Derek Young.
The MBI tweeted Thursday the alert was cancelled and directed all questions to the Copiah County Sheriff's Office.
The AMBER ALERT issued for Dior and Zarie Wade has been canceled. Both children have been located and are safe. Any inquiries should be directed to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/o8k8lhu4Xp— MSMBI (@MDPSMBI) October 17, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.