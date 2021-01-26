Missouri Legislature

A Color Guard enters the Missouri House chamber to open the 2021 legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Jefferson City, Missouri. Only the more senior incumbent lawmakers were present in order to try to reduce the number of guests in the galleries as a COVID-19 precaution. Newer lawmakers were later added to the floor, filling up the chamber. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri senator is trying to pass a bill that would allow the use of deadly force against protesters on private property.

Members of a state Senate committee on Monday debated the change.

The legislation also would give immunity to people who run over protesters blocking traffic. It would make demonstrations blocking traffic a felony crime.

Republican supporters of the bill said blocking traffic can be dangerous if it blocks ambulances or police from responding to emergencies.

Activists said enacting the bill would encourage vigilantism.

