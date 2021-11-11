Defendant Joseph Elledge testifies how he carried his wife Mengqi Ji's body to her car after he found her dead in the couple's apartment in Oct. 2019, during his murder trial Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Elledge is accused of killing his 28-year-old wife, whom he reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in March in a park near Columbia, Mo. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP, Pool)