COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been found guilty of killing his wife, whose remains were not found for more than a year. A jury on Thursday convicted Joseph Elledge of second-degree murder in the October 2019 death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. Her remains were found in March in a park near Columbia. Elledge admitted during his trial that he buried his wife’s body. But he said she died after she fell and hit her head after he pushed her during an argument. Prosecutors presented tapes, a journal and social media posts that detailed the couple’s volatile relationship. Ji met Elledge after moving to the U.S. from China to study at the University of Missouri.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.