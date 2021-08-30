MITCHELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- Mitchell County Schools announces that during an emergency meeting on Monday night, the School Boarded voted to implement a mask mandate once schools return to face-to-face instruction.
This decision comes after the district decided to move to remote instruction temporarily.
PREVIOUSLY: Mitchell County Schools will move to remote education until Sept. 7
The mandate says that everyone must wear face coverings inside all Mitchell County School Buildings. The requirement starts on Tuesday, September 7.
As the law requires, staff members may be exempted from this requirement or receive alternative accommodations for properly documented Medial or Religious reasons.
Officials will consider requirements for students with an IEP or 504 Plan impacting their ability to wear a mask. These considerations will be based on IDEA/504 protocols, according to officials.
Parents may opt their students out of the face-covering requirement by completing an opt-out form, according to officials. Parents can find this opt-out form on the Mitchell County Schools website starting on Tuesday, August 30, 2021. Parents may also request a paper copy from their child's school. The form is due by September 7, according to officials.
Schools will have mask breaks throughout the day when students are socially distanced, according to officials.
Students who do not wear masks must socially distance away from other people while they are inside, according to officials. Any parent that completes the opt-out form will be contacted by school personnel to confirm that the information is correct.
The mandate will continue until the end of September, according to officials. The School Board will discuss these requirements every month and decide the best course of action.
Officials will announce any policy changes/updates through Social Media, Web pages and phone announcements.
