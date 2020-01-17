Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning today, multiple events will take place to honor the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
On Friday morning both Furman University and Anderson City Council will host their Annual MLK breakfast. This will be Anderson City Council's 13th annual breakfast.
Furman's breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. in the Younts Conference Center on campus, while Anderson City Council's breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. at the Anderson Civic Center.
The theme of Anderson's breakfast is, "“Through the Lens of Art, Culture & Education...Visions of MLK.” The keynote speaker is artist Dr. Leo Twiggs and the Claflin University Concert Choir will present a special musical program.
Friday night at 6 p.m., the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters located at 151 South Church Street will screen the movie, "I am not your Negro". The documentary is based on an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. The film explores the history of racism in the U.S. through Baldwin's reminiscences of civil rights leaders as well as his personal observations of American history.
Saturday:
Saturday morning the United Way of Anderson County will host Dream Day from 8 a.m. - noon. Dozens of local companies will provide volunteers who will do community projects like painting, construction, cleaning, sorting food, landscaping, organizing and more!
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Wofford College will host their Walk As One event. The school says their walk gives members of the campuses diverse community a chance to join together in fellowship and walk together in unity, both in reflection on the legacy of Dr. King and in support of the continuing work to realize his dream of unity and equality.
Saturday at 10 a.m., and running until 2 p.m., the Rainbow PUSH Coalition will host the 2020 King Legacy HBCU STEAM Fair at Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 4 Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville. This is the 5th annual King Legacy Week.
Representatives from 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be present to give students, parents and guidance counselors an in depth look at their curricula.
Postponed: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., members of Black Legacy Inc. will meet at Soapstone Baptist Church located at 296 Liberia Road in Pickens. The group will help prepare for updates to the cemetery by helping clean up Soapstone Cemetery. Volunteers are asked to remember to dress for outdoor work. There will be a tour of the historical site, food, and hard work.
Monday:
Unity Sports Soccer Club is celebrating their 35th anniversary and hosting their 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast on Monday January 20, at 8:30 a.m. The club’s keynote speaker will be the Honorable Judge Arthur Burnett, Sr. Judge Burnett was the first African-American U.S. Magistrate Judge. The day will conclude at the Joan and Ray Kroc Corps Community Center with soccer clinics and games put on by Furman University.
Later Monday night, Judge Burnett will be at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center located at 335 Greenacre Road in Greenville from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to dress is business casual attire and are asked to make a suggested donation of $10.
Volunteers will gather for Greenville Technical College’s 7th Annual Day of Service. Crews will meet at McAlister Square Center Court located at 225 Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville. Sign-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and activities will start around 9 a.m. – noon. Volunteers will be making “kindness kits” for the local homeless population. The goal is to pack 2,000 kits.
Anderson University will host the sister of a child killed in the Birmingham Church Bombing in 1963. Lisa McNair, is the sister of Denise McNair, one of four kids killed when a bomb was planted by white supremacists that exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church on September 15, 1963. McNair will join Dr. James Noble following a 10 a.m. worship service for a conversation and presentation at Henderson Auditorium.
The Urban League of the Upstate will host a showing of Just Mercy at the Camelot theater on East Antrim Drive at 1 p.m. followed by a post panel discussion at the Phillis Wheatley Center at 4 p.m. The panel will include African-American lawyers and be moderated by Jalen Elrod.
Also Monday, the Unity Celebration will take place at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The city will partner with the community to provide opportunities for volunteers to serve those in need. The celebration will honor the life and work of Dr. King and the relevance of his continuing mission in the community.
