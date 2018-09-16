BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service reported several roads and some areas being evacuated in the Mountains Sunday afternoon.
The NWS reported just after 4 p.m. that a mobile home park was being evacuated in the Black Mountain area due to high water at the intersection of Davis Drive and Portman Villa Road.
Buncombe County Public Information Coordinator Kassi Day later advised that three mobile home parks on Portman Villa Road, Davis Drive and Atkins Drive in Black Mountain were being evacuated.
Officials also opened an emergency shelter for those residents at Swannanoa First Baptist Church, located at 503 Park Street in Black Mountain.
Several roads were closed due to flooding in Yancey County.
The closures included the bridge over Still Fork Creek on South Toe River Road, which is cutting off access to the Alpine Village community.
The Cane River was also flooded on Highway 197.
The American Red Cross said shelters were open at the following locations in Western North Carolina:
- McDowell County
Grace Corpening YMCA, 348 Grace Corpening Dr., Marion, N.C.
- Polk County
Polk County Middle School, 321 Wolverine Tr., Mill Spring, N.C.
- Buncombe County
Swannanoa First Baptist Church,503 Park St., Swannanoa, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.