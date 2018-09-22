BURGAW, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mobile hospital deployed to Pender County following Hurricane Florence helped welcome a new baby into the world Friday.

Atrium Health's Carolinas-MED 1 mobile hospital has been operating in the area since September 17 and is the only medical facility in within a 50 mile radius in the area. This week alone, a team of doctors, nurses, and medical providers from Atrium Health has helped more than 400 patients.

But an expecting couple came to the hospital at 8 a.m., ready to deliver a baby. Keyana, the mother, was 41 weeks pregnant and in active labor when she arrived.

Connecting virtually with an OB in Charlotte to develop a delivery plan, the team worked to help first-time mom Keyana through the delivery. With her husband and mother by her side, baby girl Murphy was welcomed into the world a few hours later, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces. We're told both Keyana and Murphy are doing well.

Keyana says she planned on a natural delivery, but never thought she would welcome her daughter into the world at a mobile hospital.

It is just so crazy that Murphy came when she did! Everyone has been so wonderful to me and my family,” she said.

Dr. Andrew Godfrey, an ER physician with Atrium, delivered Murphy and credited the team for their work by offering help when needed and comforting Keyana as much as possible.

"This was just the icing on the cake. That we got to take part in something amazing like a birth, and things went well. This is the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my medical career,” he said.

This isn't the MED-1 team's first rodeo with baby delivery; after Hurricane Matthew struck the Carolinas, they welcomed baby Logan while working in Lumberton, N.C.

The team also was joined by two members of the McDowell County Emergency Management team; Adrienne Jones, deputy director of EMS, helped welcome Murphy along with critical care paramedic Samuel Robinson.