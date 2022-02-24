SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Healthcare simplified to a certain extent is the goal for a few counties in the Upstate, and more accessible.
ReGenesis Health Care now has a Mobile Medical Center to treat patients. It will reduce health disparities, especially among vulnerable populations, those with chronic illness, and rural communities without easy access to health care.
This is a doctor’s office on wheels.
“This unit will be used for medical, dental, and behavioral services,” said Jeffery Ballenger, Vice President of Strategy and Development at ReGenesis Health Care. “People struggle with not getting needed services. So, if we can connect people in their communities then that’s what we plan to do.”
The Mobile Medical Center will service Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union Counties.
According to research, Spartanburg County is one of the moderate to healthier counties in the state. However, Cherokee and Union Counties both rank in the lower middle range for healthiness.
“We have a percentage of a no-show rate here that is significantly higher than most normal offices,” said Adam Hammett, a family nurse practitioner at ReGenesis. “Again, due to the disparities: health, economical, socioeconomical statuses.”
Transportation issues is said to be a very common issue of why people miss doctor appointments. Health screenings and suggested tests are necessary to living a healthy life.
If you need a routine check-up, physical, or blood work done; that can happen at the mobile site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.