ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Sunday is Mother's Day but it wont be quite the same this year, all thanks to COVID-19.
With social distancing going on, one business in Anderson that focuses on senior activities, came up with a way to help celebrate those special women in our lives.
"We've seen so many school parades in particular go to the kids, we decided to have the Moms come to us," says Kelly Jo Barnwell, the Anderson County Senior Citizens Program Coordinator.
"This pandemic has just totally taken all of us out of our comfort zones but grandmas have a very special comfort zone with us and that is smiles and we can continue to give smiles freely away and keep them safe in their cars."
From 9 to 11 a.m., mothers and grandmothers that are 60 and older were invited to drive up at The Jo Brown Senior Center off South Fant Street, where representatives from the senior industry handed out flowers and cards and gifts, allowing seniors to stay safely in their cars.
"We are here to help them if they need us. That's why we're here to show that so they have those resources when it is time for care for them," says Kristi Thompson, the Community Relations Liaison for Right At Home.
MORE NEWS - Mayor: Falls Park in downtown Greenville will reopen on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.