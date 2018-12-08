Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Dispatch confirmed a call that came in around 3:40 pm, in regards to a residential house fire. The fire was reported along Sandlin Acres Drive, and was confirmed as a mobile home residence, as well by crews on scene.
Multiple fire crews responded, including New Prospect and Campobello officials. Campobello Fire Department reported no injuries, and the cause of the fire was unknown.
One resident lives there, the reported homeowner. Campobello Fire Department let us know the homeowner was able to get out.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.