PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Molina Healthcare says they're partnering up with local organizations to help nearly 400 families in the Piedmont area with Thanksgiving meals this weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, Molina Healthcare will distribute meals at a drive-thru event at Grove Elementary School from 10 a.m. until noon. 10-pound bags of chicken, fresh produce boxes, trays of pre-cooked turkey, and bread will be handed out at the event for free. This is also open to the public, and you can stay in your car to get the food.
Food is distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Each car is limited to one bag, handed to them by staff wearing personal protective equipment.
Molina Healthcare's partners include Grove Elementary School, Unity Health on Main, FoodShare Greenville, Mill Village Farms, Table 301, House of Raeford, Euphoria, and Connect for Good.
