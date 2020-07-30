COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Thursday that she had approved 25 more school district reopening plans that were submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, including Greenville County Schools' plan.
Spearman said Thursday's approvals were for:
- Abbeville County School District
- Aiken County Public School District
- Beaufort County School District
- Calhoun County Public Schools
- Darlington County School District
- Edgefield County School District
- The School District of Greenville County
- Greenwood School District 50
- Hampton School District One
- Kershaw County School District
- Lancaster County School District
- Laurens County School District 56
- Lexington County School District One
- Lexington County School District Two
- Lexington County School District Three
- Lexington School District Four
- School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
- School District of Newberry County
- School District of Oconee County
- Orangeburg County School District
- School District of Pickens County
- Williamsburg County School District
- York School District 1
- Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
- Fort Mill School District (York 4)
Greenville County Schools' Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster released this statement on the approval:
"We appreciate the confidence Superintendent Spearman expressed in our reopening plan when she was in Greenville last week and by her official approval today. The plan follows all the latest guidance from SCDHEC and the Centers for Disease Control. As we implement our plan, we will continue to regularly consult with not only those agencies, but with health and medical professionals from Prisma and Bon Secours. Parents, students and teachers can rest assured that safety remains our top priority.”
Earlier in the week, Spearman approved 6 other districts' plans:
- Allendale County School District
- Anderson School District Five
- Berkeley County School District
- Saluda County Schools
- Spartanburg County School District Two
- Clover School District (York Two)
Spearman said her office is still in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted.
She said to meet approval, school districts' plans must meet these criteria:
Offer both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades.
