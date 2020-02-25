BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert said her mother took her toddler to Mendota, Virginia.
Megan Boswell told WJHL-TV on Monday that her mother took Evelyn Mae Boswell to a campground. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a search of that campground didn't find the girl.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the toddler's grandmother is "believed to have information" regarding her whereabouts.
The girl was reported missing Feb. 18, but was last seen in December.
Authorities said they are trying to determine why the disappearance was not reported sooner.
