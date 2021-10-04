GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Powerball jackpot has been raised to $685 million for Monday night’s drawing!
Here are tonight's winning numbers: 66, 12, 22, 54, 69 and Powerball number 15.
The amount increased by $15 million since Saturday and ranks as the 6th largest jackpot offered, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
More than 53,000 prizes were won in South Carolina Saturday, the largest being $50,000 in Blacksburg.
There are multiple ways to win with Powerball, which is winning $1 million for matching the first five white ball numbers drawn or win $4 for matching only the red Powerball number.
Monday night’s drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. right here on FOX Carolina.
