GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monster Jam is making a return to Greenville for five shows at the Well this weekend!
After taking a pandemic pause, the motorsports experience will be at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16.
The Monster Jam Pit Party will return on Saturday and Sunday with limited capacity and safety measures implemented. At the Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&A’s with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly fun.
To view times and purchase tickets, click here.
