GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced that Monster Jam will be roaring back into Greenville after a pandemic pause May 14 through May 16.
The arena said Monster Jam is one of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the global pandemic began in 2020. The show features a mix of "high-flying action and four-wheel excitement" with tickets starting at $20.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com on March 16, but the arena said fans can sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets as of Tuesday.
The shows will feature Megalodon® driven by TBA; Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo; Stone Crusher driven by Steve Sims; and Hooked driven by Bryan Wright.
Showtimes are as follows:
- Friday, May 14, 2021 – 7:00pm
- Saturday, May 15, 2021 – 1:00pm & 7:00pm | Pit Party 11:00am
- Sunday, May 16, 2021 – 12:00pm & 5:30pm | Pit Party 10:00am
Bon Secours said seating capacity will be reduced to a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing. Face coverings will also be required for ages two and up. Click here to learn more about the safety restrictions and precautions in place.
